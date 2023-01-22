How does Celtic and Rangers’ support compare to the rest of the league?

Celtic continue to lead the way at the top of the Scottish Premiership. They won the title last term and are on course to do again this season under Ange Postecoglou.

Rangers find themselves in 2nd place and are nine points behind their rivals. However, they have one eye on the future now under Michael Beale and will be hoping to retake top spot at some point down the line.

Both Glasgow clubs are the best supported teams in Scotland and are backed in huge numbers everywhere they go. How does Celtic and Rangers’ support compare to the rest of the division? Here we take a look at all the average home attendances...

12. Livingston 4,119

11. Ross County 4,178

10. St Johnstone 5,306

9. Motherwell 5,953