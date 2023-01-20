Everything you need to know to tune into Celtic’s Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Greenock Morton at Parkhead.

Celtic will be aiming to keep their hopes of a potential domestic treble alive when Championship side Greenock Morton visit Parkhead for tomorrow’s televised Scottish Cup fourth round tie.

The Hoops boss is determined to get his hands on the Scottish Cup after the trophy slipped through their grasp at the semi-final stage last season, crashing out against their fierce Glasgow rivals at the national stadium.

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi scores to make it 2-0 against St Mirren. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Scottish champions are unbeaten in their lead 16 domestic matches - a run stretching back to mid-September. They will be confident of sweeping aside the visitors who ply their trade in the second tier.

It s the first competitive meeting between the two sides since March 2018 and Morton currently find themselves in the hunt for promotion. They swept past Queen of the South 4-1 in the previous round to set up a trip to Parkhead and Dougie Imrie’s men will be aiming to recapture some form after failing to win any of their last five games, including a 1-0 loss to bottom side Hamilton Accies last Saturday.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to tune in if you won’t be at Celtic Park...

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Celtic vs Greenock Morton (Scottish Cup 4th Round)

Where: Parkhead, Glasgow

When: Saturday, January 21st – kick-off 12.15pm (UK time)

Odds: Celtic 1/20 | Draw 11/1 | Morton 40/1 (*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland. Sportscene coverage begins at 12pm - 15 minutes before kick-off. The match can also be streamed on the BBC iPlayer.

BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene will show Fourth Round highlights at 10.30pm on the same night and repeated again on at 11.35pm, while highlights will also pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Fans can also catch highlights on each of the clubs’ official YouTube channels.

There is no pay-per-view option available.

Who are the match officials?

Referee Kevin Clancy is the man in the middle. He will be assisted by Ross Macleod and Alastair Mather, with Barry Cook named as the fourth official. Craig Napier is in charge of VAR.

What’s the latest team news?

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis has been included in the matchday squad after returning to training on Friday. The Greek international, who is expected to leave the club for Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds this month, missed Wednesday’s match against St Mirren to due a “minor injury”

Centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers will not be risked, while Anthony Ralston remains on the treatement table after suffering a setback. Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist is returning to full fitness after a recent calf problem. Greg Taylor (hamstring) and James McCarthy remaain out but latest signing Tomoki Iwata could be handed his debut.

Postecoglou said: “Carter-Vickers has improved but we will leave him out. Giakoumakis trained (today so we will see how he pulls up. Benji has missed the last two or three weeks with a calf complaint but he is back in training. Saturday will come too early.

“Anthony Ralston had a bit of a setback in training on Thursday so he will miss out. He had a back complaint which kept him out for a few weeks. He was on the bench on Wednesday and it still didn’t feel right so he has had a scan. I don’t know the outcome yet. We don’t think it’s serious but it migght put him back another week or two.”

Morton are expected to name two former Celtic players in their starting line-up, with Efe Ambrose and Calvin Miller returning to their former club. Glentoran loanee Ally Roy should feature, while top scorer Robbie Muirhead is poised to lead the line.

What have both managers’ said?

Ange Postecoglou:

Ange Postecoglou expects movement in and out of Celtic in the coming days. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Ange Postecoglou admits he is relishing the return of knockout stage football to Celtic Park as they prepare to face lower league opporition for the first time this season.

He stated: “Even though we played the same opposition, I think you saw when we played Kilmarnock in the league and the cup, there is always an edge in cup games. You know the result is everything. Obviously you want to perform well and play the football that got you to that stage, but ultimately cup football is about the results. That’s all that matters.

“So every time they come around you realise it’s going to be a different experience and environment from the league, irrespective of the opponents. And even for the players they reealise there is always a different edge to a game where the consequences are a lot more stark to a league game.

“We’re looking forward to it, particularly at home. We haven’t had too many home cup fixtures since I have been here so it’s good to have one at home and hopefully we can put on a strong performance.”

The Hoops boss also provided his latest transfer update and suggests that further business will be confirmed in the coming days, with progress being made in both directions.

He added: “At the moment, progress on incomings and outgoings but nothing confirmed yet. Obviously we are getting to the tail end of the window and I expect progress over the next few days.”

Dougie Imrie:

Morton boss Dougie Imrie was sent to the stands after being shown two yellow cards in quick succession at Firhill (Image: SNS Group)

Morton boss Dougie Imrie is dreaming of a cup upset - almost ten years on from helping the Cappielow club to a major League Cup shock at Parkhead. Imrie was an influential figure in the Ton side that knocked out Neil Lennon’s double champions in 2013 but reckons his current team will need a slice of luck to progress on this occasion.

Speaking to the Scottish Sun, he said: “It’s a great game to look forward to. Celtic are flying high right now and top of the Premiership. They’re knocking everyone aside like skittles and we know the size of the taske we have ahead of us. We’ll try to enjoy it, but we’ll look to play our game and try to cause them problems.

“We might need a bit of luck, especially with the fact they’re playing so well, but we’re going there with a job to do. Going to Celtic Park and Ibrox, you’ll always get at least one chance to score. It’s whether you take it or not.