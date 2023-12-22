Celtic and Rangers lock horns over transfer for Premier League striker flop

Celtic and Rangers are both interested in a transfer for a young Premier League striker - which of the two Glasgow clubs can secure his signature?

Celtic and Rangers are both in the hunt for a striker in the January transfer window. They have identified a target - the bitter rivals are set to square off in a battle to secure the signature of Wolverhampton Wanderers flop Fabio Silva over the next month.

This is according to a recent report from Portuguese sports media outlet O Jogo, who have said that the Bhoys and the Light Blues are leading the race to bring him on board - despite this, there are multiple unnamed Spanish outfits who have also thrown their hat into the ring.

Silva signed for Wolves back in 2020 for an enormous fee of £35 million from Porto at the age of 18. Since then, however, the Portuguese starlet has failed to impress or reach expectations, having scored just four Premier League goals over the course of 61 appearances. Nevertheless, the Midlands club are not looking to let him go on a permanent basis - if he joins either of the interested Glasgow teams, it will be most likely be in the form of a loan transfer.

Would Fabio Silva be a good signing for Celtic or Rangers?

While Silva's lack of success in the Premier League has been well-documented, this doesn't mean that he has not shown flashes of brilliance. In the 2022/23 season, he had a respectable loan spell at Anderlecht in the Belgian Pro League - he also scored four goals in 14 games for PSV last season.