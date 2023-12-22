Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The final round of Scottish Premiership fixtures before the festive period take place this weekend with Celtic in action against Livingston at Parkhead on Saturday before Rangers make the short trip to Lanarkshire to face Motherwell at Fir Park on Christmas Eve.

Brendan Rodgers' Hoops will attempt to arrest their mini form slump against the rock-bottom West Lothian outfit following back-to-back league defeats, while Philippe Clement's Gers will aim to maintain their impressive unbeaten run under the Belgian.

Transfer rumours continue to circulate online. Here, we round up the latest news and headlines from Glasgow's two leading clubs on Friday, December, 22.

Celtic 'considering' transfer swoop for BK Hacken midfielder

As per a report from Football Scotland, Celtic have 'watched' BK Hacken attacking midfielder Romeo Amane and are "considering" a transfer swoop in January.

The 20-year-old Ivorian, who was named alongside Hoops midfielder Odin Thiago Holm in the European Golden Boy award list for 2023, is currently valued at £3million by the Swedish outfit after scoring three goals and contributing three assists so far this season.

Amane has been a mainstay in the Hacken side, featuring in every single match during their Europa League campaign, including a qualifier against Aberdeen back in August. The Scottish champions scouting department are claimed to have watched footage of the playmaker and saw him in action during a recent clash with Azerbaijani side Qarabag.

The player's name has been added to manager Brendan Rodgers' shortlist of possible targets after previously being linked with Dutch giants Ajax earlier this year.

Ex Rangers star 'open' to Fenerbahce loan exit

Ryan Kent's post-Rangers struggles have continued in Turkey after the winger was omitted from Fenerbahce's matchday squad all together as Süper Lig football returned in midweek.

Following the suspension of games in the country, Kent's absence from manager İsmail Kartal's squad was visible for the seven-goal thriller against Kayerispor on Wednesday night with the player not even included on the subs' bench.

The 27-year-old has endured a frustrating spell after failing to establish himself as a regular starter and struggling to recapture the type of form that saw him light up Ibrox during Steven Gerrard's reign. A January loan exit could well be on the cards, with the Gers one of several clubs linked as they weigh up a potential reunion with their former player.

Kent also has reported interest from clubs in England with Sheffield United and Leeds, but Fenerbahce boss Kartal played down the significance of leaving the wide man out. He said: "It was necessary to make such a decision.