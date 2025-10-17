A report has revealed how much Police Scotland have charged to Scottish football clubs for match-day policing

The amount of money paid by Celtic and Rangers for match-day policing has been revealed amid concerns over spreading fan violence within Scottish football.

Police Scotland are at risk of reaching ‘breaking point’ due to an already overstretched force, with worries over ‘lower division disorder’ now added into the fold.

Just shy of an eye-watering £9 million has been charged to football clubs by Police Scotland over the last four seasons in attempt to recoup some money spent on policing stadiums during match days. Celtic and Rangers pay the most for policing on the day of fixtures.

According to figures released under Freedom of Information (via the Daily Record), a total of £8.75 million has been charged to Scottish clubs in the last four seasons. A sum of £1.86 million was recovered by the police force in the 2021/22 season, as stadiums welcomed fans back through the turnstiles following lockdown restrictions.

A further £6.89 million was charged over the following three seasons, taking the overall amount for the specified period to just below the £9 million mark.

The figures were revealed after warnings from a police union chief over rising fan violence. Concerns have been raised that such behaviour has been spreading into Scotland’s lower divisions, putting extra pressure on the police.

Police Scotland can charge clubs for providing a presence at stadiums during matches but not for the costs of policing nearby public streets where fans could also gather before and after games.

David Kennedy, general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation, told the Daily Record that fan issues in lower division involving ultra groups were ‘forcing police to divert officers from frontline duties’.

Celtic and Rangers match-day policing costs revealed

According to the figures, Celtic and Rangers pay more than any other club for match-day policing. More high profile fixtures naturally require more money spent on policing. The FOI response shows that in the last three seasons, the Glasgow big two paid a combined total of £3.1 million to cover their home games, with a breakdown of £1.6 million at Ibrox and £1.5 million at Parkhead.

Police Scotland has said that the figures provided are recovered by the force and are not the actual costs of policing the matches.

“Police Scotland supports the home club to deliver a safe and secure event. Each match is risk assessed in consultation with the home club’s safety officer and a proportionate policing plan will be in place,” a spokesperson added.

“The cost of policing the event by officers will be recovered at the rate set and approved by the Scottish Police Authority on behalf of Police Scotland.”