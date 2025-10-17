Not for the first time this season fan groups have united against the club’s hierarchy

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having felt like their demands haven’t been answered so far, in their latest protest bid, Celtic fan groups have decided a new tactic to get the board’s attention.

The Hoops are set to face Dundee on Sunday, as normal domestic service resumes after the International break. After poor results at home against Braga and Hibs, Hoops fans’ spirits were lifted somewhat when Daizen Maeda’s last minute header against Motherwell secured the three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, after the board’s failings in the summer transfer window, Celtic supporters have continually voiced their frustrations with Dermot Desmond, Peter Lawwell and co. Silent protests were organised against Kilmarnock and Braga, while fan groups such as the Green Brigade and The Bhoys plan on boycotting the Old Firm semi-final. In their latest protest, Celtic Collective have now decided to go after the pockets of the board.

‘Not another penny’ campaign launched

On the day that Celtic launched their ADIDAS SPZL F.C x Celtic fan merchandise collection, Bhoys Celtic, the Green Brigade and Celtic Trust have came together to set in motion a campaign of their own. The ‘Not Another Penny’ statement calls on all Celtic fans to boycott all club merchandise, as well as spending money in the stadium on matchdays.

The statement reads: “following widespread agreement among member groups at last night’s meeting, the Celtic Fans Collective is launching the ‘Not Another Penny' campaign - effective immediately. For too long, the Celtic board has taken supporters for granted.

"They are responsible for repeated failures in Europe, an archaic transfer strategy, a collection of NEDs who have grossly out-stayed their welcome, inflated ticket prices and unfair distribution, a neglected stadium, a stale atmosphere, a non-existent fan engagement model, an underperforming academy, an underfunded Women’s team, and a pitch unfit for playing football the Celtic way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the club’s Champions League exit to Kairat Almaty, fans were outraged that Celtic hadn’t spent more money in the summer window. Despite manager, Brendan Rodgers outlining that he wanted more transfer resources, they never came. The Celtic boss now looks as if he’ll be leaving in the summer when his Parkhead contract terminates.

Nicholson, McKay and Lawwell in the firing line

The statement continues: “their contempt for supporters was laid bare in the recent insulting public statement of 6th September 2025, and confirmed again in last week’s well-documented meeting between the Club and the Collective.

“Our support for the team remains unequivocal. But our protest against the Celtic board and in particular Michael Nicholson, Chris McKay and Peter Lawwell continues - the ‘Not Another Penny’ campaign is the next step in that effort.

"From today, we commit to: no more merchandise purchases, no more food and drink at Celtic Park ,no more stadium tours, bars, restaurants or Club-run events and nothing beyond a match ticket. This campaign will be reviewed on 3rd February 2026. Until then, not another penny."