Scottish Premiership predicted winner and final table as Celtic and Rangers chances assessed - gallery
Here is where the two Glasgow clubs are expected to finish the season compared to the likes of Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs.
The Scottish Premiership has reached the winter break stage of the season and it's reigning champions Celtic who sit top of the table on 54 points.
Rangers are second, eight points behind on 46 but with two games in hand that can help them significantly bridge that gap. Meanwhile, Hearts currently occupy third while Livingston are bottom and Ross County are 11th in the relegation play-off position.
There is still a lot of football to be played between now and May but, as we sit at the mid-point of the campaign, this is the latest predicted final table according to the recent statistics...