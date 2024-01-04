Register
Scottish Premiership predicted winner and final table as Celtic and Rangers chances assessed - gallery

Here is where the two Glasgow clubs are expected to finish the season compared to the likes of Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs.

By Martyn Simpson, Susanna Sealy
Published 4th Jan 2024, 17:21 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 17:23 GMT

The Scottish Premiership has reached the winter break stage of the season and it's reigning champions Celtic who sit top of the table on 54 points.

Rangers are second, eight points behind on 46 but with two games in hand that can help them significantly bridge that gap. Meanwhile, Hearts currently occupy third while Livingston are bottom and Ross County are 11th in the relegation play-off position.

There is still a lot of football to be played between now and May but, as we sit at the mid-point of the campaign, this is the latest predicted final table according to the recent statistics...

Where Hibs, Hearts and their rivals are predicted to finish in May 2024.

Hibs vs Hearts predicted finishing positions

Where Hibs, Hearts and their rivals are predicted to finish in May 2024.

The woes continue for Livingston who are still predicted to be relegated and end the season on just 18 points, their recent loss to Hearts failing to help their cause.

12. Livingston

The woes continue for Livingston who are still predicted to be relegated and end the season on just 18 points, their recent loss to Hearts failing to help their cause.

Ross County will avoid relegation and are predicted to end the season on 34 points in eleventh place. They most recently suffered a 309 defeat at home to Aberdeen.

11. Ross County

Ross County will avoid relegation and are predicted to end the season on 34 points in eleventh place. They most recently suffered a 309 defeat at home to Aberdeen.

Craig Levein's side is predicted to finish on 36 points in tenth place. They recently missed a game against Dundee due to a water-logged pitch.

10. St Johnstone

Craig Levein's side is predicted to finish on 36 points in tenth place. They recently missed a game against Dundee due to a water-logged pitch.

