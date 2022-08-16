The midfielder is reportedly earning £100,000 per week at the Premier League giants.

Frank McAvennie believes forgotten Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley would be the type of statement signing that Celtic need to boost their Champions League quest this season.

The Scottish champions have been linked with a potential move for the ex-England international - capped 33 times - in recent days and London-based football journalist Simon Philip confirmed that the Parkhead club are one of a number of clubs keeping tabs on him.

Barkley is expected to depart Stamford Bridge before the end of the transfer window after falling out of Blues manager Thomas Tuchel’s first-team plans.

Ross Barkley of Chelsea in action during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old, who spent time on loan at Aston Villa during the 2020/21 season, made just six appearances under the German boss last term and the Premier League giants are now attempting to offload him.

Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou has claimed he is expecting a busy couple of weeks in the market as he looks to identify a like-for-like replacement for Tom Rogic.

And ex-Celtic striker McAvennie insists Barkley is the ‘big game player’ that would boost their European credentials and he urged his old team to go all out to secure his signature.

Aaron Ramsey joined Rangers on loan from Juventus during the second half of last season and failed to make much of an impact but McAvennie believes any comparison between the ex-Arsenal man and Barkley are unfounded.

He told Football Insider: “I think big clubs like Celtic need big players and Ross Barkley is a big player.

“He’s a quality player and I think it would be great for Celtic, great for Scottish football if a player like that comes up.

Aaron Ramsey has moved to French side Nice. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“It’s not like Aaron Ramsey who came from Juventus and was injured a lot, Barkley is fit. I’m a great believer, if you’re not getting a game, you’ve got to go and play football.

“Why wouldn’t he come to Celtic? They’re in the Champions League, they’ve started magnificently in the league. It would be great to get him on board.

“I think he can play anywhere. He’s an attacking midfielder, he can sit as well. I think that’s what we need at the moment.

“There will come a time when we have to defend and that’s when we’re going to need somebody with experience to sit in there. Any good player coming to Celtic would improve the team.”