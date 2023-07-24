Register
Celtic announce second new signing of the day as South Korean midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu joins on five-year-deal

The 22-year-old had been heavily linked with the Scottish champions in recent weeks and has now put pen to paper.

By Lewis Anderson
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:37 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 17:15 BST

Celtic have announced their second new arrival of the day after completing the signing of midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu on a five-year deal, subject to international clearance.

The 22-year-old South Korean youth international, who had been strongly linked with the Hoops in recent weeks, will join up with fellow countrymen Yang Hyun-jun and Oh Hyeon-gyu at Parkhead after it was confirmed he had left second tier K-League outfit Busan IPark.

He becomes the Scottish champions’ fourth addition of the summer transfer window and was recently labelled the ‘K League Rodri’ in his homeland.

Hoops manager, Brendan Rodgers told the club’s official website: “We’re very pleased to bring Kwon to the club, on the same day that we’ve also announced the signing of Yang. Again, he is a player that the club has been aware of for some time, so it’s great that we’ve completed the deal and I know that the player is delighted with the move.

“We’re looking forward to both players joining up with the squad and playing their part in what we hope will be another successful campaign.”

Kwon admitted he previously watched Celtic when Ki Sung-Yueng was on the club’s books, stating: “This is a great move for me, to be joining the Scottish champions, and I am looking forward to working with the manager and the players. I know that Celtic is already very well-known back home, and I am sure the support will continue to increase now there are three South Korean players, and it will be good to play alongside them.”

