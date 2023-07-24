Register
Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:44 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 11:50 BST

Celtic have officially announced the signing of South Korean winger Yang Hyun-jun on a five-year-deal, subject to international clearance.

The highly-rated 21-year-old left Gangwon last week to finalise his move to the Scottish champions and the Parkhead club have now confirmed the deal has been completed.

Last season’s K-League Young Player of the Year made 71 appearances for Gangwon and has also featured twice for South Korea at Under-23 level. He becomes the Hoops third signing of the summer transfer window, following the arrival of Marco Tilio and Odin Thiago Holm.

Celtic have also made defensive midfielder Tomoki Iwata’s switch from Yokohhama F. Marinos to Glasgow permanent, having initially joined on loan last season.

Commenting on his latest addition, manager Brendan Rodgers told the club’s official website: “We’re delighted to bring Yang to the club and I’m sure he’s going to be another great addition to the squad. He’s a player that we’ve looked at closely and who we think will further enhance our attacking options which, of course, already include his fellow countryman Oh.

“He’s an exciting player who was the Young Player of the Year in South Korea last season, which is an indication of his quality, and I’m sure he’ll be looking forward to having a big impact at the club. It’s also clear that he was very keen to make this move to Celtic so I know he’ll be delighted that everything has now been agreed and we’re really looking forward to working with him.”

Yang added: “I’m very pleased to come to Celtic and I’m looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and to begin training with them. This is a move that I wanted to make and so it is great to be here in Scotland now as a Celtic player. I have spoken to Hyeon-gyu Oh who has already told me great things about the club and its supporters, so I can’t wait to meet them and play in front of them.”

