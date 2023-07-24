Celtic have officially announced the signing of South Korean winger Yang Hyun-jun on a five-year-deal, subject to international clearance.

The highly-rated 21-year-old left Gangwon last week to finalise his move to the Scottish champions and the Parkhead club have now confirmed the deal has been completed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last season’s K-League Young Player of the Year made 71 appearances for Gangwon and has also featured twice for South Korea at Under-23 level. He becomes the Hoops third signing of the summer transfer window, following the arrival of Marco Tilio and Odin Thiago Holm.

Celtic have also made defensive midfielder Tomoki Iwata’s switch from Yokohhama F. Marinos to Glasgow permanent, having initially joined on loan last season.

Commenting on his latest addition, manager Brendan Rodgers told the club’s official website: “We’re delighted to bring Yang to the club and I’m sure he’s going to be another great addition to the squad. He’s a player that we’ve looked at closely and who we think will further enhance our attacking options which, of course, already include his fellow countryman Oh.

“He’s an exciting player who was the Young Player of the Year in South Korea last season, which is an indication of his quality, and I’m sure he’ll be looking forward to having a big impact at the club. It’s also clear that he was very keen to make this move to Celtic so I know he’ll be delighted that everything has now been agreed and we’re really looking forward to working with him.”

Advertisement

Advertisement