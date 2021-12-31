Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou has completed a long anticipated transfer swoop for the J-League stars

Celtic have completed the signings of Japanese trio Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate

Celtic have announced the signings of THREE Japanese players as Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate all completed their moves to Parkhead on the eve of the transfer window opening.

The Hoops had hinted that an announcement was imminent on their social media after posting a cryptic message with Japanese music playing as manager Ange Postecoglou closed in on deals for his top three J-League targets.

It appeared Postecoglou’s transfer swoop on the Asian market was fast nearing completion last night, with Maeda and Ideguchi believed to have flown to a European destination to undergo medicals.

Japanese media claimed both players had been granted work permits and Hatate was close to finalising his switch.

Now the paperwork has been completed, all three players are expected to arrive in Glasgow in the coming days.

A delighted Postecoglou told the club website: “We are really pleased to bring in these guys to Celtic and I think they are players who will excite our fans.

“Clearly I am well aware of their attributes and I think in bringing all three to the club we are bringing even more quality, personality and energy to the squad to work with the players who have done so well for us already this season.

“They are all really at the peak of their careers, ambitious to achieve more success and I am sure at this particular time we will be getting their best years.