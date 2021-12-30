The striker has impressed in Japan and will now join the Hoops on loan for the remainder of the season

Daizen Maeda has reportedly agreed a loan switch to Celtic. (Photo by Hiroki Watanabe/Getty Images)

Celtic have reportedly reached an agreement to sign prolific Japanese forward Daizen Maeda on loan with an option to buy next summer.

The 24-year-old has been a long-term target for Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou who managed the striker at Yokohama F. Marinos.

The twice capped Japan international will arrive at Parkhead on the back of a 22-goal season for his side in the J-League.

A loan move until the end of the season has been agreed, according to Japanese media outlet Hochi, with an option to make the deal permanent for 200 million yen (£1.3m) in the summer.

Maeda, who previously had a spell in Europe with Maritimo in Portugal, will add further versatility to Postecoglou’s attacking options - capable of playing wide or through the middle.

Renowned for his lightening pace, Maeda featured prominently in the top 10 for sprints per game in the J-League last season, while recording the most touches in the opposition box and second most shots on target.

Postecoglou is planning a further raid on the Japanese market ahead of an important January for Celtic with Maeda tipped to have a similar impact to his fellow countryman Kyogo Furuhashi.

Kyogo Furuhashi is a major doubt for Celtic's Premier Sports Cup final against Hibs on Sunday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Australian has outlined he is eager to complete his business early in the transfer window with new Chief Executive Michael Nicholson earning praise for his work.

Speaking earlier this month, Postecoglou said: “We’ve been working really hard on this window for quite a while. We knew it would be important and January is not an easy one.

“It’s not one where you really want to do too much because there is sometimes a desperation around it in terms of the business.

“Michael has taken the lead and he’s working awfully hard in the background to make sure we get what we need done.”

Postecoglou will hope Maeda can hit the ground running with his side having struggled with injuries so far this season.