Stiliyan Petrov spent seven trophy-laden years at Celtic between 1999 and 2006, winning 10 major honours

Celtic and Aston Villa legend Stiliyan Petrov has spoken for the first time since his son’s controversial decision to announce he will be running as a candidate for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

In a statement released by the political party last Wednesday, it was confirmed that Stiliyan Jnr will be standing for election to the lapworth and West Kenilworth council. A promotional video was also shared showing the Glasgow-born candidate performing keepy-ups and working as an apprentice electrician.

He stated that he is standing to give “working class people and the youth of this country” a voice, but also made it clear he is not looking to become a “career politician” but still wants to create “real change”.

And Petrov snr - a former Bulgarian international who made over 300 appearances for Celtic between 1999 and 2006 and won 10 major honours during his spell at Parkhead - has broken his silence on son’s step into politics.

“First of all, I've never been into politics and I never will be,” Petrov responded when asked about his son’s shock career path. “That's it. My son is passionate about the world and I've encouraged that strongly.

“Even though we haven't agreed in certain cases, he's his own man. He's an independent young individual who works hard, happy to help the community. He's a young man who draws his own path in life.

“With the young kids now, they've got their own choices. But like I said, I'm miles away from politics. I don't have an interest whatsoever and that's all I can say.”

