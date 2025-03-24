A Celtic icon has made a bold prediction, tipping one returning Hoops star to rediscover his best form next season

Stiliyan Petrov knows the next couple of weeks could be “very special” for Celtic fans as their team close in on yet another domestic treble.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have already bagged the League Cup trophy and are in the Scottish Cup semi-finals as well as sitting 13 points clear of rivals Rangers at the top of the Premiership table.

And Hoops icon Petrov reckons one player could be about to explode back onto the scene heading into next season with Portuguese winger Jota nearing a return to full fitness having spent the past 18 months on the outside looking in. His January return coincided with Kyogo Furuhashi heading in the opposite direction to join French Ligue 1 outfit Rennes.

The 25-year-old has taken a bit of time to get back up to full speed but quickly embedded himself in Rodgers’ first-team squad again and Petrov is convinced the former Benfica youth star will come good next season.

He told the Sunday Post: “It's been a very positive campaign for Celtic. Domestically, they are close to winning it all and they also made strides in the Champions League. Some of the performances in Europe were outstanding and everyone felt very proud of Celtic.

“Brendan wants his team to play entertaining football and also winning football. It's not always easy to deliver both but Celtic have done so in the past nine months. They have good options in the squad and bringing back Jota in January was a real positive.

“Jota will get better and better and I think he will make a massive contribution next season. The Celtic supporters love him and there is a really strong relationship there. It's a great feeling being able to give the Celtic supporters success. They back the team and it's great to see them so happy.

“The next few weeks may well be very special for everyone at Celtic and you need to really enjoy success when it comes along. These are special moments to be cherished.”