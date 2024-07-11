Kasper Schmeichel is a free agent | Getty

Celtic need a goalkeeper in the transfer window.

Brendan Rodgers has been urged to make a Celtic move to sign former Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel this summer.

The man who was between the sticks for the Parkhead boss when winning the FA Cup has been speculated as a possible Joe Hart replacement this summer. Celtic boss Rodgers had the 37-year-old’s name put to him after a friendly with Ayr last week, but he is not the only name linked with filling that vacancy.

A free agent after leaving Belgian side Anderlecht, Premier League title-winner Schmeichel is off the back of playing for Denmark at Euro 2024. If the desire to perform still resides within him, Celtic hero Frank McAvennie reckons it’s a deal that should be sought, as the star would be loved like Hart if he performs.

Former striker McAvennie told Football Insider: “Kasper is a good keeper, he’s been brilliant, but has he still got ambition or does he just want a payday?

“He might get a year or two because there’s no doubting his ability, but has he still got it in him? Has he still got that hunger? If he comes up here, the fans will love him. It’s just like they did with Joe [Hart]. He knew about the Celtic support, but he didn’t realise how good they were.

“If he comes up here, he will be loved. As long as he makes a few saves, I’d be happy with it. If he can still play, and he’s still got that hunger, I wouldn’t be bothered by how old he is. It’s only a number. If he’s still got that desire to play, Celtic can get a couple of years out of him.“