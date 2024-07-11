Kyogo Furuhashi scored a hat-trick for Celtic against Queen's Park. | SNS Group

Celtic emerged 6-4 winners at Lesser Hampden.

Brendan Rodgers loved some of what he saw from Celtic against Queen’s Park - and vowed to remedy other parts he didn’t.

The Hoops played out a chaotic 6-4 friendly win at Lesser Hampden. Kyogo netted a hat-trick while goals from Matt O’Riley, Oh and Francis Turley finished off scoring. But his side shipped four at the other end to give him plenty of thinking ahead of a pre-season tour of America, where they face DC United, Man City and Chelsea.

Praising the performance of Kyogo, Rodgers was far from happy with the pressing area, but pointed to the hat-trick hero of what these type of games mean in the countdown to Premiership action. He said: “The supporters got their money's worth in the game. I think it was another step up for us.

“Some of the attack and play in the first half was good. The pressing was nowhere near what I would want it to be and that was just down to a couple of wee things that were wrong within the structure and meant we weren’t quite where we should be positionally.

“But even when the changes came along it was much more aggressive and then that's when we play our football. I say to the players - and Kyogo typified it - that these are not pre-season friendlies. They never are. It's a pre-season test.

“When you're a Celtic player, you walk out at a big club and it's never a friendly because the other team will always raise their game. So, see the games as a test. You can see Kyogo pressing, he's running, he's moving. Everything was really good. So, he’s started very brightly.”