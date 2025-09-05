Benjamin Nygren was one Celtic’s marquee summer arrivals

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benjamin Nygren has hit the ground running at Celtic by scoring three times in his opening four league appearances for the Glasgow-based side.

Nyrgren has appeared four times for the Swedish national team scoring twice and has ambitions of representing them at the World Cup next year if they successfully qualify. The winger, who can also play in the midfield, takes on Slovenia and Kosovo in the first two matches of qualifying where he could play alongside the likes of Alexander Isak, Victor Gyokeres and Anthony Elanga in Dejan Kulusevski’s absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His decision to move to the Scottish Premiership from Danish outfit Nordsjælland offers him an opportunity to prove himself in the Europa League and play in front of a huge fan base at Parkhead. It also casts the spotlight on to his performances and has intrigued the Swedish media, who were keen to quiz him on what has been a summer of big change.

Benjamin Nygren discusses decision to join Celtic

In an interview with Sportbladet, Benjamin Nygren discussed Celtic’s huge appeal and his motives behind the transfer.

“I felt that Celtic ticked most if not all the boxes,” explained Nygren.

“A really big club that has 60,000 fans every single match. There is a lot of focus on the club, which plays in Europe and is the best team in the league. I don’t know if there’s much more to say. There were a lot of clubs that were interested.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nygren went on to discuss whether he had any doubts about joining Celtic, to which he responded: “Of course, I thought back and forth. There were other good options too. But Celtic had everything I was looking for.”

Benjamin Nygren heaps praise on manager Brendan Rodgers

Benjamin Nygren explains that the opportunity to play for and work under Brendan Rodgers was a huge driving force behind his switch to Parkhead. Rodgers has proven himself to be a serial-winner in Scotland and is yet to miss out on a league title while managing in the division. He’s also won an FA Cup with Leicester City, an EFL Championship promotion with Swansea and has managed the likes of Luis Suarez and Steven Gerrard at Liverpool earlier in his career.

Commenting on Rodgers, Nygen said:“He’s a coach I got a very good feeling from and that was also very important. We talked before I signed. I got a very good feeling. Partly that he wanted me in, but also how he is as a person and leader. Tactically, I felt that it would suit me well.”

Read More: Daizen Maeda makes shock Celtic transfer claim as he shares departure wish that went abegging this summer