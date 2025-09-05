The Celtic star was linked with making moves away from the club in the transfer window.

Daizen Maeda has revealed he asked for an exit from Celtic during the course of the summer transfer window.

Fans have been left demanding answers off the board after a deadline day that saw striker Adam Idah sold with no replacement before the window shut, free agent Kelechi Iheanacho eventually arriving. Other deals also fell by the wayside, including winger Yang’s collapsed deal to join Birmingham City, and now another shock revelation has come to light.

Star forward Maeda has revealed on Japanese national team duty that he was also keen on an exit, but put the blame at the champions’ door for that not happening. The forward is out of contract in 2027, scoring 33 times with 12 assists last campaign, vowing to not let his disappointment over a move get him down.

He said as quoted by Sponichi: “I had received offers (from other clubs). I had been telling them I wanted to take the next step, but Celtic hadn't made any progress in strengthening their roster, so they ultimately told me they couldn't let me go.

“I had a desire to take on the challenge. I spoke with Celtic, and my international departure was delayed, so I really asked Celtic until the final day, but it didn't work out. There were quite a few difficult parts. I'll play well in these two games and hopefully perform well when I return to the team.”

Boss Brendan Rodgers said on transfers before the drab stalemate with Rangers last weekend: “We need to find the solutions as to, over the course of the summer, why we weren't able to strengthen before the games, when clearly we wanted to. We need that in-depth look at that because we can't be as a football club in this cycle where we're growing for a couple of years, we get to Bayern Munich, we show great signs and then we stand still. We can't do that."

Brendan Rodgers answers on Daizen Maeda

The boss was also asked after the game directly about Japanese duo Maeda and Reo Hatate after the Old Firm, amid quiet performances from the pair. He said: “Competition is your best coach at times, we need to find that. Sometimes you need that stimulus of competition. That's clearly what we need."

He added on the match as a whole with BBC Sport Scotland, in a nod to what his squad needs: “Didn't think it was a good game at all. Positive for us, we've defended well in the main at the start of the season, been very resolute, which is a positive. We didn't have any shots on goal against us. But our offensive game is nowhere near the level I'd like it to be at. It was a game that lacked quality.

“We've lost players that connected the game for us. When you go through a spell of games you're not scoring, it can affect the other guys and they don't quite make the forward pass and they make the safe pass. That creativity has come out the team and we need to find those connections again. I'm very confident we will improve. We have to. That's not the Celtic way of playing."