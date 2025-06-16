Celtic have entered talks to sign their next potential signing of the summer transfer window.

Celtic are looking to bolster their options in attack this summer as they ready themselves to defend both their Scottish Premiership and Scottish League Cup titles.

The Hoops are in a favoured position to make it five league triumphs in a row next season, having finished a huge 17 points ahead of closest competitors Rangers this time round. Celtic’s rivals are also working on themselves as they hope to close the gap on Brendan Rodgers’ side. The Light Blues are entering a significant chapter under new ownership and management and will be hoping this summer is a fruitful one, following an initial £20 million investment sum from 49ers Enterprises.

As for Celtic, they are focusing on themselves only. They have already welcomed back Kieran Tierney following his move back from Arsenal, freshening up their backline. The Hoops are now focusing on signing new players to boost their attack, especially with Jota out injured for the long-term with a cruciate ligament injury.

Celtic target 16-goal wide star amid Jota injury crisis

Jota’s absence will be felt, so Celtic are moving quickly to bring in a reliable player to plug the gap. The Hoops have identified Benjamin Nygren of FC Nordsjaelland as their next summer recruit and according to Sky Sports’ Anthony Joseph, they have been given the green light to start negotiations with the Sweden international.

“Celtic have been granted permission by Nordsjaelland to speak to winger Benjamin Nygren. It’s understood the Hoops are in talks with the Sweden international’s representatives. If Celtic can agree terms with Nygren, who is on holiday, they’ll enter negotiations with FCN,” Joseph wrote on social media.

Nygren is a versatile forward who can play on both the left and right wing, as well as up front. The 23-year-old enjoyed a strong season with FCN, contributing 16 goals and four assists in all competitions from multiple areas on the pitch.

Scott Allan weighs in on Celtic’s interst in Nygren

Former Celtic midfielder Scott Allan believes his old side will have this transfer situation under control and that a deal will be pending.

“I would like to think so [Celtic will have this deal wrapped up],” Allan told Clyde 1 Superscoreboard. “You know that Celtic, over the years, have had that Swedish connection. A lot of players have come from there and done really well at the club. I watched a bit of his footage earlier, and he looked very adaptable in the forward positions. I think when Celtic really want someone, they usually get it done.”

Indeed, Celtic are wasting little time when it comes to pursuing the talent they want to sign this summer. After another successful season in the Scottish Premiership, Rodgers and co are eager to keep this machine ticking over and cram more trophies into their impressive cabinet. According to journalist Mark Hendry, Celtic are now ‘close to agreeing a fee’ for Nygren after making an official approach for his signature. Talks have been ‘positive’ between the two sides and the Hoops are pushing to get a deal over the line, with Nygren now into the final six months of his contract.

Finalising a transfer fee is ‘not expected to be an issue’, and Celtic could potentially pay close to the £2 million mark for Nygren.