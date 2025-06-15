Here is how the Celtic team could look at the start of next season if Brendan Rodgers receives strong financial backing in the transfer market

Tierney’s comeback was made official by the Hoops earlier this week and manager Brendan Rodgers could be about to welcome another influx of new recruits over the coming weeks with deals in the offing for Fulham striker Callum Osmand and Sweden international Benjamin Nygren.

A host of other players have already been linked with moves to Parkhead but what would the strongest Celtic team look like if five of them come in to instantly upgrade Rodgers’ XI in his image? Let’s take a look, based off a 4-3-3 formation, which both parties have used prior to coming together.

GK - Kasper Schmeichel

Rodgers’ first-choice goalkeeper will enter the final year of his contract at Parkhead. His understudy Viljami Sinisalo might be handed more game time this season after impressing towards the end of the previous campaign, but Schmeichel will remain the No.1

RB - Alistair Johnston

Has been an ever-present in the team when fit and there’s no reason for Rodgers to bolster this position with Anthony Ralston a more than capable understudy.

CB - Veljko Milosavljevic

Celtic have already had a reported first bid for the Serbian youth international booted out by Red Star Belgrade. Rated around the €10 million figure by his parent club, the 17-year-old has been scouted by a number of top clubs from across Europe including PSG.

CB - Cameron Carter-Vickers

A mainstay in the side and when fit he’s Celtic’s best central defender by a country mile. A powerful, commanding presence who continues to lead by example.

LB - Kieran Tierney

The returning Arsenal star is back in Glasgow’s east end after six years spent in North London. He walks straight back into the starting XI, no question asked. One of the best defenders in Scotland.

CM - Callum McGregor

Might be 32, but the skipper is showing few signs of slowing down. Had a couple of injury niggles last season which kept him out for a couple of weeks, but his absence was felt on the pitch. A real influential figure who continues to make Rodgers’ team tick.

CM - Demir Ege Tıknaz

The Hoops are one of a number of clubs chasing the highly-rated Besiktas midfield enforcer, according to sources in Turkey. Spent last term out on loan at Rio Ave in Portugal to gain more senior experience and already knows what it takes to be successful having picked up two domestic cup medals with the Turkish Super Lig giants.

CM - Lennon Miller

Speculation continues to mount over the Motherwell starlet’s future. Celtic are one of many clubs to have been credited with a strong interest in the 18-year-old Scotland international. One of the country’s most exciting young talents, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him sign for his boyhood heroes. One thing’s for sure, it’s highly unlikely he will remain at Fir Park when the domestic season gets underway.

RW - Benjamin Nygren

It’s been reported that the £2 million Swedish international has opted for a move to Parkhead over Belgian outfit Anderlecht. He has just six months remaining on his contract at Danish side FC Nordsjaelland and it now appears almost certain he will be wearing the green and white hoops next term.

ST - Callum Osmand

Fulham’s teenage strike sensation is heading to the Hoops after undergoing a medical. An unstoppable force in front of goal for the Cottagers in the Premier League 2 during the first half of last season, Osmand is an exciting prospect who could light up Parkhead once he gets more first-team experience under his belt.

LW - Daizen Maeda

No surprise here. It’s crucial Rodgers keeps hold of the Japanese international this summer. Now 27 and entering the prime of his career, there will undoubtedly be some big-money offers tabled over the coming weeks that will need weighed up by club chiefs.