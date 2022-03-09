Auld swapped his famous green and white hoops shirt with late Inter Milan captain Armando Picchi after the 1967 European Cup final, with the jersey expected to fetch £20,000

Lisbon Lion great Bertie Auld’s jersey from Celtic’s 1967 European Cup final triumph is set to sell for £20,000 at auction.

Auld, who sadly passed away in November last year at the age of 83, was an integral part of Jock Stein’s side as the Parkhead giants became the first British club to lift the most prestigious trophy in European football.

The former midfielder wore the famous green and white hoops at the Estádio Nacional in Portugal and was pictured swapping shirts with Milan captain Armando Picchi after the final whistle.

The Lisbon Lions. The Celtic team line up before their European Cup Final match against Inter Milan in Lisbon. They went on to win 2-1 to become the first British club to lift the trophy.

The late Italian defender, widely regarded as one of Italy’s greatest defenders, died in 1971 ages just 35 and his family are now selling Auld’s short-sleeved jersey in Glasgow later this month.

According to reports, the iconic shirt is “expected to fetch between £15,000-£20,000” when it goes under the hammer at Great Western Auctions.

Prior to the match, Auld famously started sang a rendition of the club anthem, the Celtic Song, in the tunnel to inspire his team-mates before kick-off.

David Convery, collectors specialist, told the Scottish Sun: “The famous green and white hoops are instantly recognisable the world over.

“However, it can be extremely difficult to authenticate players’ examples due to the lack of a club badge or number, which Celtic players wore on their shorts at that time.

“The Celtic European Cup Final shirt comes with a letter of provenance from the Inter Milan captain’s son, which is the icing on the cake, and we are delighted to be able to offer it in our auction.

“There is a famous image of Bertie and Armando Picchi on the pitch, side by side, which adds to the mystique of this shirt.

Tributes are pictured at Celtic Park for legendary former player Bertie Auld who has died aged 83. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“The Lisbon Lions are an iconic team - the first British side to lift the trophy - and Bertie Auld was the charismatic player who got the players up and ready to go before every match.

“This shirt would take price of place in any football collection and has the potential to break the record for a Scottish football jersey at auction.”