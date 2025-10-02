The latest headlines for Celtic and Rangers ahead of their next Europa League fixtures.

Celtic and Rangers are back in Europa League action today before focus quickly switches back to Scottish Premiership football at the weekend.

The Glasgow clubs are also planning behind the scenes for their January transfer windows and beyond. Rumours continue to swirl around both Celtic and Rangers, so let’s take a look at some of the latest news.

25-goal target price plummets after Celtic bid rejected

Celtic target Louis Munteanu is still pushing for a move away from current club CFR Cluj, following a dramatic summer transfer saga.

According to reports in Romania over the summer, the Hoops were liked with the 23-year-old and even had an official bid knocked back by the club. Celtic’s £6.9 million effort was deemed way below CFR’s expectations. The club owner rejected the bid and had set his desired asking price at €18 million (£15.6m).

After scoring 25 goals last season, it’s no surprise Munteanu’s transfer value was so high. However, despite being close to a £17.5 million sale to Ajax, the deal fell through as the Dutch giants signed Kasper Dolberg instead.

Munteanu has since removed himself from the team in an action of rebellion against the club’s approach to his transfer. He returned last weekend after being absent for a month.

Reports in Romania claim he is still looking to leave and CFR Cluj rival owner George Becali of FCSB has dropped a bombshell update. Becali claims that whispers are now doing the rounds, suggesting Munteanu could be sold for as little as £4.3 million, despite the dramatic holding out for a significantly higher fee and rejecting Celtic’s approach.

“I wasn't 100 percent he would give in. But when the club publicly said they want 12 million euros, I felt for him,” Becali told GSP (via Record Sport).

“The club now need to look at bringing in money in the bag in January no matter what. I heard €5 million. I could try, but I don't know if he would look at my face. But I praise him.”

Rising Rangers star eyes bright future at Ibrox

Josh Gentles is currently on loan with Raith Rovers to gain valuable first team minutes as he eyes a bright future at Rangers. The 18-year-old is ready for his challenge in the Championship and hopes it will put him on the right path to breaking his way into the Rangers first team in the future.

“I think game-time and experience is a huge thing, because the Championship is a really tough league to come in and play in,” Gentles told Courier Sport.

“And it was never going to be the case that I just walk into the team because I’m from Rangers. I need to work my way into the team, which isn’t easy. But hopefully I can get in the starting team and stay in the team and do well.

“I know if I play, I’ll be confident I’ll score goals if I get given chances.”

