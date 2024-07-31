Liverpool forked out £5.2m in compensation to bring Rodgers to Anfield from Swansea City in 2012.

As we enter August, the summer transfer Deadline Day looms and clubs are now starting to focus on their first fixtures of the new season. The launch of the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season is just days away, with Celtic getting off the blocks against Kilmarnock and Rangers taking on Hearts in their opening games.

But where are they up to with their summer recruitment? We’ve taken a look at the latest transfer rumours for the Glasgow giants as the start of the season rapidly approaches.

£3.4m Celtic target undergoes medical

Celtic are close to finalising their first outfield signing of the window in the form of Paulo Bernardo. The Portuguese midfielder reportedly underwent a medical on Tuesday ahead of what will be a £3.4 million move from Benfica to Parkhead, according to Mailsport.

Bernardo is set to link up with his new side ahead of the start of the season, while other avenues of interest for Celtic hit a stumbling block. The Hoops have been keen on signing left-back Hugo Bueno from Wolves on loan, but the Premier League side are not interested in sanctioning any sort of move this late in the window.

Rangers summer exit hits standstill in next move

Rangers have bid farewell to a number of players this summer, with most departing following the expiration of their contracts. Ryan Jack was among those permitted to run down his terms but he has revealed that he is yet to make a decision on what lies ahead for him.

The 32-year-old has held talks with several clubs across Scotland, England and even overseas this summer but his mind is not yet made up.

“There have been a few things out there, a few things that have had me excited but we will see where that goes,” Jack told PLZ Soccer. “Hopefully, for my case, I am hoping it is not too much longer because I'm itching to get back in and involved.