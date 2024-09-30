A look back at where the Celtic team from 1992 are now. | Getty Images

Where Celtic’s class of 1992 are now as the current generation face Borussia Dortmund for the first time in 32 years

After breezing past Slovan Bratislava in their Champions League opener, Celtic face a completely different beast this time around in German giants Borussia Dortmund.

The Black and Yellow went all the way to the final of last season’s competition and showcased their class with victories over the likes of Newcastle United, AC Milan, PSV Eindhoven, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint Germain.

The Hoops warmed up for the game perfectly with a 6-0 demolition job against St Johnstone to extend their 100 percent start to the campaign.

Brendan Rodgers will hope to take advantage of Dortmund’s topsy-turvy start to their season under new boss Nuri Sahin - a name that Rodgers will of course be familiar with having managed him during his time at Liverpool. The match-up marks a bucket list away day for many Celtic fans as two of the most vociferous fan bases in Europe are paired together at the Signal Iduna Park.

For some Hoops fans the meeting also offers a sense of nostalgia, in the first meeting between the two teams since the 1992/93 UEFA Cup campaign.

On that occasion, Dortmund recorded a 3-1 victory on aggregate and, in doing so, became the first team in history to beat Celtic in both legs of a European tie.

Goal from prolific Swiss forward Stéphane Chapuisat and club icon Michael Zorc were enough to cancel out an early strike from Hoops academy graduate GerryCreaney in the second leg of a pulsating European tie at Parkhead.

But who else played for Liam Brady’s Celtic side during that UEFA Cup defeat and where are they now? Here’s all you need to know.

Celtic’s 1992 XI vs Borussia Dortmund

Goalkeeper: Patrick Bonner: The ever reliable Patrick Bonner spent the entirety of his incredible 19-year career between the posts for Celtic before retiring in 1997 as an all-time great. Since retiring, he has worked as a pundit and Technical Adviser to UEFA.

Defender: Mike Galloway: Signed from Hearts, Galloway spent seven years of his career in the Celtic defence, racking up 136 league appearances between 1989 and 1996 in an era where Rangers largely dominated the division.

Defender: Tony Mowbray: Was signed from Middlesbrough in 1991 and formed an important part of the backline for four years before moving on to Ipswich Town.

After his retirement in 2000, Mowbray formed a successful career in management and after impressive spells at Hibs and West Brom was handed the reins at Parkhead.

Mowbray’s time in charge of Celtic didn’t go to plan and he was dismissed just five months into the 2009/10 season. However, he has since managed the likes of Middlesbrough, Coventry City, Blackburn and Sunderland with mixed success. He recently took a break from management at Birmingham City due to ill health.

Defender: Gary Gillespie: The former Liverpool star spent three seasons at Parkhead but failed to hit the same heights he had shown at Anfield. He retired from football in 1997 after an injury-hit spell at Coventry and according to his Twitter is now enjoying ‘retirement, punditry and golf.’

Defender: Tom Boyd: Former Chelsea defender Tom Boyd enjoyed 11 incredible years at Celtic between 1992 and 2003 - lifting eight trophies including an incredible treble as captain in 2000/01 under Martin O’Neill.Boyd now works in the hospitality area at Celtic Parkand remains a popular figure with supporters.

Midfield: Paul McStay: A one club man, McStay won eight trophies with Celtic between 1981 and 1997.He moved to Australia in 2010 and still lives in Sydney with his wife and their six children.

After hanging up his boots, McStay chartered a new career in creative software. He now runs his own business that offers software solutions for grassroots sports, according to Celts Are Here.

Midfield: Peter Grant: Enjoyed 15 years and racked up 362 league appearances between 1982 and 1997 for Celtic.

Grant retired in 2002 with Bournemouth and has since managed the likes of Norwich City, Fulham, Alloa Athletic and most recently Dunfermline Athletic.

Midfield: John Collins: The first £1m player in Celtic’s history, Collins arrived from Hibs and enjoyed six years at the heart of midfield between 1990 and 1996. After spells at Monaco, Everton and Fulham he retired in 2003 and went into coaching.

He lifted the League Cup as Hibs boss in 2006 before resigning a year later. He briefly managed Charleroi in Belgium before becoming Ronny Deila’s assistant manager at Parkhead between 2014 and 2016.

Midfield: Stuart Slater: Arrived with promise from West Ham, but ultimately failed to make a huge mark during his one-year stint in Glasgow. Retired from football in 2009 and has since worked as a club ambassador at West Ham,

Striker: Charlie Nicholas: Returned for the second of two successful spells at Celtic in 1990 before retiring at Clyde in 1996. The footballing maverick enjoyed a great career as a pundit on the Sky Sports News show Soccer Saturday before leaving in August 2020.

Striker: Gerry Creaney

Scorer of Celtic’s opener against Borussia Dortmund. Creaney was a product of the Hoops academy who played for the club until 1994. After a nomadic career in English football, he returned to Scotland with St Mirren in 1998 before retiring with Clydebank in 2000.

After retiring from playing football, Creaney became a qualified accountant and has also worked briefly as head of youth development at Dundee before leaving the role in 2014.