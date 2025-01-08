Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brendan Rodgers has been reacting to Celtic’s 2-0 Scottish Premiership win over Dundee United at Parkhead

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has addressed Nicolas Kuhn’s injury setback after confirming the winger sustained a knock during the warm-up ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash against Dundee United.

The German wide man, arguably the Hoops’ best players so far this season, was replaced in the starting line-up by Yang Hyun-jun just before kick-off at Parkhead, with no update provided on the nature of Kuhn’s injury.

Rodgers told BBC Sportsound: “He felt something at the top of his thigh, which was a shame. He didn't feel he could risk it so we just need to see what that looks like and how it shows up tomorrow.”

Jim Goodwin, Dundee United manager shakes hands with Brendan Rodgers before kick-off | Getty Images

Goals in either half from Daizen Maeda and substitute Reo Hatate kept Celtic’s impressive unbeaten home record intact as they extended their lead to 16 points over Rangers at the top of the table. The hosts were pushed all the way by a United side searching to end their long 32-year wait for a win in Glasgow’s east end.

Asked for his assessment of his team’s performance, the Northern Irishman: “No matter how dominant you are you're going to have to defend for some of the spells. You have to deal with that and fairness to the players they did that really well. Then we get the second goal and put the game to bed.

“There are two teams playing in the game, you want to get into the areas. I think in the first half we could have crossed the ball a bit more.

“I can't fault the players, they're giving everything in what is a real demanding schedule. When you're the team having to take the game to the opponent, it takes a big big effort and I think the effort was there from the players. Once we weathered the storm we finished the game really well.

"I have to give huge credit to our players because to play how we want to play takes a lot of effort and energy and mobility. The game shows you all the time that you can't give very little and get a lot back, you have to give everything to the game.”