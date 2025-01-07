Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The German winger joined Celtic last January for £3 million and is already attracting Premier League interest

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicolas Kuhn has lit up Parkhead on his first full season as a Celtic player and his outstanding form has been alerting a number of English Premier League clubs.

The German winger is the current front-runner to scoop the club’s player of the season award so far, with the Hoops marching towards another Scottish Premiership title. And the 24-year-old has been key to their domestic dominance and European improvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A £3 million signing from Rapid Vienna last January, supporters are starting to see why Brendan Rodgers’ was desperate to bring him in and his form during the current campaign is already being compared to ex-fans favourite Jota, who spent two seasons at Parkhead before his mega-money move to Saudi Arabia.

Nicolas Kuhn has matched a record set by former Celtic star Jota | Screenshot

But just exactly how do the two players compare? Transfermarkt breaks down Kuhn's statistics from the current season and put them up against Jota's impressive during the 2022/23 season based on the number of minutes played, goals, assists, goals per 90, assists per 90 and Champions League impact.

Minutes

Kuhn - 1,875

Jota - 2,925

Goals

Kuhn - 16

Jota - 15

Assists

Kuhn - 11

Jota - 12

Goals per 90

Kuhn - 0.77

Jota - 0.46

Assists per 90

Kuhn - 0.53

Jota - 0.37

Champions League G/A

Kuhn - 3

Jota - 2

The stats clearly show that Kuhn has more than matched Jota's sensational form displayed in that season having played over 1,000 minutes less.

Asked in a recent press conference if he has any future targets in mind after scoring 16 goals across all competitions in his first full campaign, Kuhn replied: “It's the best team that I have played in yet. All the team mates and staff make it a lot easier for me, and I'm just happy to be here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m not so focused on the numbers. We just have to perform well and that’s what I try to do. For me, the most important thing is staying fit, that’s what I’ve always said, and at the end it’s about winning trophies. I'm not so focused on the numbers.”