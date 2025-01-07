How current Celtic star Nicolas Kuhn's stats compare to former Hoops fan favourite as record tells its own story
Nicolas Kuhn has lit up Parkhead on his first full season as a Celtic player and his outstanding form has been alerting a number of English Premier League clubs.
The German winger is the current front-runner to scoop the club’s player of the season award so far, with the Hoops marching towards another Scottish Premiership title. And the 24-year-old has been key to their domestic dominance and European improvement.
A £3 million signing from Rapid Vienna last January, supporters are starting to see why Brendan Rodgers’ was desperate to bring him in and his form during the current campaign is already being compared to ex-fans favourite Jota, who spent two seasons at Parkhead before his mega-money move to Saudi Arabia.
But just exactly how do the two players compare? Transfermarkt breaks down Kuhn's statistics from the current season and put them up against Jota's impressive during the 2022/23 season based on the number of minutes played, goals, assists, goals per 90, assists per 90 and Champions League impact.
Minutes
- Kuhn - 1,875
- Jota - 2,925
Goals
- Kuhn - 16
- Jota - 15
Assists
- Kuhn - 11
- Jota - 12
Goals per 90
- Kuhn - 0.77
- Jota - 0.46
Assists per 90
- Kuhn - 0.53
- Jota - 0.37
Champions League G/A
- Kuhn - 3
- Jota - 2
The stats clearly show that Kuhn has more than matched Jota's sensational form displayed in that season having played over 1,000 minutes less.
Asked in a recent press conference if he has any future targets in mind after scoring 16 goals across all competitions in his first full campaign, Kuhn replied: “It's the best team that I have played in yet. All the team mates and staff make it a lot easier for me, and I'm just happy to be here.
