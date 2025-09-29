The ticket, TV and live stream information you need for Celtic vs Braga in the Europa League.

Celtic banked their first point of the Europa League season after playing out a 1-1 draw against Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday.

Kelechi Iheanacho was the man of the moment once against for the Hoops after putting them ahead in the second half but an equaliser from Austrian international Marko Arnautovic ensured the home side didn’t throw away all three points in their opening clash.

The draw sees Celtic 17th in the Europa League table but there’s still plenty of time for them to climb the ranks. Up next for Brendan Rodgers’ side is a meeting with SC Braga, who will make the journey from Portugal to Glasgow for their second clash of the campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know early on ahead of the match, including how you can watch the action.

When is Celtic vs Braga?

Celtic will host Braga on Thursday, October 2nd, with kick-off scheduled for 5.45pm BST.

Celtic and Braga form

Braga won their opening Europa League clash against Feyenoord on Wednesday thanks to a late goal in their 1-0 victory. Their three points puts them 14th in the league table in this early stage of the tournament.

The result would have been a boost for Braga, as it marked their first win in four games. Braga earned their spot in the Europa League after a dominant 9-1 aggregate win over Gibraltar side Lincoln Red Imps in the play-off final.

Celtic are unbeaten in their last four games and have secured their place in the Premier Sport Cup semi-final in that time. They rounded off their first Europa League clash of the season with a draw and will be hoping for all three points against Braga this time.

Celtic vs Braga tickets

At the time of writing, there are still tickets available to purchase for the Celtic vs Braga game. Remaining general sale ticket prices start at £45, you can view the available seats here.

Is Celtic vs Braga on TV?

Yes, Celtic’s next Europa League clash will be shown on TV. The Parkhead match will be broadcast on TNT Sports 2.

If you are a Sky TV customer, you can add the TNT Sports subscription to your monthly package either online or via the Sky Shop on your TV. TNT Sports can also be added to Virgin Media plans.

How to watch Celtic vs Braga on live stream

Alternatively, you can stream the Rangers game through discovery+. Subscriptions start at £30.99 per month - you can find out more about discovery+ and the streaming packages on offer here.

