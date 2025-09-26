The Hoops are vying with two European giants for the midfielder’s signature

Celtic are reportedly eyeing a blockbuster move for a player also being tracked closely by Premier League giants Chelsea and La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid.

18-year-old Ugandan midfielder Allan Oyirwoth has made five senior appearances for New England Revolution in the MLS since moving from his homeland earlier this year.

According to The Blazing Musket, the Scottish champions are one of a trio of top European clubs ‘interested’ in highly-rated Oyirwoth.

He has been particularly impressive for the Revolution's second team this season, with head coach Caleb Porter already confirming interest from overseas.

Oyirwoth made his senior international debut at just 16 years of age and has gone on to earn four caps for his country, who are gearing up for the African Cup of Nations this winter.

The Hoops have a number of African players in their ranks, including summer signing Michel-Ange Balikwisha, who recently switched allegiances to DR Congo, as well as Tunisia's Sebastian Tounekti and Nigeria frontman Kelechi Iheanacho.

Oyirwoth‘s career could easily have taken a different path after coming close to joining Spanish second-tier outfit Cadiz only for the move to fall through.

He will soon hope to add major tournament experience to his CV, with Oyirwoth possessing the type of pedigree that would fit the club’s strategy of developing young players.

However, with Chelsea and Atletico Madrid also in the mix for the youngster’s signature, Brendan Rodgers may need to pull out all the stops to land the player.