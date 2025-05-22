The latest on Greg Taylor’s future as a Celtic player amid speculation regarding his long-term future with the club

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic’s date with destiny arrives this weekend as the Scottish champions aim to defend their cup crown against Aberdeen in a highly-anticipated showdown at Hampden.

The Hoops are on the verge of another memorable treble in a crucial game which could mark the farewell of fan favourite Greg Taylor after five and a half trophy laden season at Parkhead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-year-old arrived just over 12 months after Brendan Rodgers first stint at Parkhead during Neil Lennon’s second stint in charge and has remained a first team fixture ever since, picking up five Premiership titles, a hat-trick of League Cups and three Scottish Cups which could become four if he’s victorious this weekend.

Taylor has made 215 appearances, scoring nine goals and contributing an impressive 33 assists, with seven of his setups coming in the league this season along with a crucial assist in the 3-1 Champions League win at RB Leipzig earlier in the season.

Greg Taylor faces uncertain Celtic future

Greg Taylor has been a key part of Celtic’s defence for a number of years but his long-term future is far from secure as he approaches the final weeks of his contract before potentially becoming a free agent this summer.

As of yet, no agreement has been reached with the 14-time Scottish international, leading to reports linking him with moves to Rangers, a number of English clubs as well as other opportunities around Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Tierney’s imminent return from Arsenal also complicates matters, with the former academy graduate expected to be first choice next season after starring for the Hoops in years gone by.

However, Brendan Rodgers’ latest comments suggest there is still hope that Taylor’s love affair with Celtic can continue into next season, with his departure being far from a formality at present.

Brendan Rodgers drops hint on Greg Taylor future

Brendan Rodgers has refused to rule out the possibility of Greg Taylor signing a contract extension with the club. He told Record Sport that the 27-year-old still has a high chance of donning the famous Green and White kit next season, he explained: "I had a long conversation with Greg yesterday. The door is not closed. He and I are just focusing on the performance level of the team and I think once the season is over on Saturday, then he'll have a lot more thinking time with more space to do that.

"I wouldn't shut the door totally on it. A number of weeks back, I gave my feeling on what may happen, just having experienced so many of these situations and what it can look like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would definitely say it's not, 100 per cent, his last game. I put on record a number of times my keenness to keep him here, believing it can work with him and Kieran being here with the number of games that we have and the different types of games we need to play.

"And also because of Kieran and his situation coming back and especially in this early part of the season where there's a lot of games.

"So it can definitely work but there has to be an agreement between himself and his representatives and the club. If that's not reached, then he won't be here. He'll move on. But it's certainly not closed as of yet."