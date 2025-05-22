The jubilant Tottenham Hotspur boss was reflecting on his side’s Europa League Final triumph on CBS Sports

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ange Postecoglou has given a shout-out to former Celtic and Tottenham goalkeeper Joe Hart after winning the Europa League Final in Bilbao last night.

The jubilant and visibly emotional Spurs boss lapped up another special moment in his managerial career after guiding the North London club to continental silverware, courtesy of a 1-0 win over fellow English Premier League giants Manchester United in San Mames Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brennan Johnson’s scrappy first-half was enough to end Spurs 17-year wait for a trophy and victory ensure under-fire head coach Postecoglou had fulfilled a promise to deliver silverware in his second season at the club.

Joining the CBS Sports panel to reflect on the scale of his achievement, ex-Manchester City star Micah Richards asked the Australian who is favourite panelist is on the show was. That led fellow pundit and Manchester United icon Roy Keane to interject by stating “I’m the only Spurs fan here, Ange by the way” before Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher laughed: “We’re all Spurs fans tonight!”

Postecoglou responded: “Yeah, you’re definitely a declared Spurs fan. We’ve got you in our camp, Roy! Look, I love what I do. I’m so blessed to be able to do what I love every day. I’ve got beautiful people around me, my family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even in the hardest of days, I still think... I have to pinch myself today because I’ve got friends over from Australia and part of me is thinking I should be in the stands with them just enjoying the spectacle. It’s difficult for me to comprehend, but we’re here now and we’ve won it. It’s something in my old age I can reflect on.”

Richards then joked: “Well, Ange. Sorry to interject bu I asked about me, not you!” to which a chuckling Postecoglou said: “Sorry Micah, you’ve been in my camp all along, I love you mate. I think Joe Hart has probably influenced you a fair bit.”

Postecoglou, who said he would “never be a clown” in his pre-match address, might still struggle to save his job in the coming weeks after a horrendous domestic campaign, which saw Tottenham finish just one spot above the relegation zone in 17th place.