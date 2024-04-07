Brendan Rodgers has assessed the clash.

Brendan Rodgers was left disappointed with the penalty against Celtic in their pulsating 3-3 draw with Rangers.

The Irishman’s side stormed into a 2-0 lead before half-time before John Beaton booked Ibrox forward Fabio Silva for a dive inside the box after going down under an Alistair Johnston tackle. VAR called him over to the monitor for a second look and the booking was overturned, with James Tavernier converting.

It catapulted Rangers back into the game and Abdallah Sima levelled up. Adam Idah looked to have netted a last-gasp winner but Rabbi Matondo struck back in second half stoppage time with an excellent effort to leave the points split. Celtic are top of the league by a point but Rangers have a game in hand.

Rodgers took a dig at Silva as he conceded his penalty dismay over the one Celtic gave up. The boss told BBC Sport Scotland: "You expect some sort of reaction in the second half. I'm disappointed with the penalty. If you watch it back, I think the referee makes the right decision in the game. Alistair Johnston makes a really good challenge. The player then simulates and goes over. He went over a few times in the game.

"It went against us and you expect a bit of pressure. We had to stand up and fight, We get the third goal, excellent from Adam [Idah]. They then get a really good third goal. We're disappointed not to win, but to leave here with everything in our hands is what we wanted.

"We played with a calmness, really attacking with and without the ball. We made the crowd really edgy and that's what we want. We showed quality and heart in really tough conditions.

