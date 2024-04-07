The Man Utd hero was tuned into Rangers vs Celtic.

Roy Keane has delivered his instant Rangers vs Celtic derby verdict after the Man United legend tuned into action at Ibrox.

It was a battle for the ages as a 3-3 draw played out in the Premiership, with everything from late goals to VAR debate. Celtic flew out the traps and stormed into the break with a two-goal cushion, firstly thanks to Daizen Maeda charging down a James Tavenier pass and the deflection beating Jack Butland, while Matt O’Riley scored a penalty.

John Beaton didn’t spot a handball by Connor Goldson but VAR did and the defender was penalised. His second VAR call was more controversial, as he overturned a booking for Fabio Silva for diving into a penalty following an Alistair Johnston tackle.

James Tavernier converted and Abdallah Sima levelled up in the closing stages, but an instant reply from Adam Idah looked to have sealed three Celtic points. But Rabbi Matondo’s strike secured a point for Rangers and while the Hoops are first for now, they are only top by a point and the Light Blues have a game in hand which is against Dundee midweek.

Keane, speaking on Sky Sports, doesn’t think Rangers hold the aces as he relished the clash. The Manchester United legend and former Celtic midfielder said: “It was a really good game, played at a good pace with some good goals and a good spirit amongst the players and the managers. It was really good.”