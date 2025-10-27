The ex Liverpool and Leicester City gaffer's second spell as Hoops boss has come to an end.

Brendan Rodgers has resigned as manager of Celtic Football Club, bringing to an end his second spell in charge of the Scottish Champions.

The Northern Irishman, 52, leaves the Glasgow club having guided them to back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles and a Scottish Cup. He adds those to the seven trophies he won during his initial spell as manager between 2016 and 2019.

Legendary former manager Martin O’Neil will make a sensational return to the Parkhead dugout as interim head coach. He will be assisted by ex Celtic player Shaun Maloney.

What Celtic have said about Brendan Rodgers resignation

Rodgers leaves following Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle as frustration from the supporters, directly mainly at the Celtic board, continues to grow. The reigning champions now find themselves eight points behind the league leading Jambos.

A statement from Celtic Football club said: “Celtic Football Club can confirm that football manager Brendan Rodgers has today tendered his resignation. It has been accepted by the Club and Brendan will leave his role with immediate effect.

“The Club appreciates Brendan’s contribution to Celtic during his two very successful periods at the Club. Brendan leaves Celtic with our thanks for the role he has played during a period of continued success for the Club and we wish him further success in the future.

“The process to appoint a new permanent manager is underway and the Club will update supporters further on this as soon as possible. We are pleased that during this interim period former Celtic manager, Martin O’Neill and former Celtic player, Shaun Maloney have agreed to take charge of Celtic first-team matters. Further details will be confirmed shortly.”

Former Aston Villa and Sunderland boss makes sensational return to Celtic dugout

Former Celtic boss Martin O’Neil, 73, returns to management having last been in charge of Nottingham Forrest in 2019. During his first spell as Celtic manager between 2000 and 2005 he took them to the final of the 2003 UEFA Cup as well as winning three league titles, three Scottish Cups and a Scottish League Cup.

After leaving Glasgow’s east end he went on to have spells in charge of Aston Villa and Sunderland. He was then head coach of the Republic of Ireland men’s national team between 2013 and 2018. Joining him in the Celtic dugout is a man he knows very well in Shaun Maloney who played under him at Celtic and Aston Villa.

Maloney was most recently in charge of English Football League side Wigan Athletic having left the League One outfit in March this year. Prior to that he had a short and unsuccessful spell in charge of Hibs.

