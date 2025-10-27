Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has explained one of his more eyebrow-raising team selections away at Hearts.

Brendan Rodgers has cleared up why he went for an inexperienced star over his £6m import from Sheffield United during Sunday’s defeat at Hearts.

The Hoops have been hit with a centre-back problem after key defender Cameron Carter-Vickers was ruled out for up to five months with an Achilles injury. That issue was shown up fully during Sunday’s 3-1 Premiership loss at Hearts, with right-back Alistair Johnston also not fit for action. It left inexperienced duo Colby Donovan and Dane Murray operating the right hand side of Celtic’s defence.

Murray scored an own goal and gave away a penalty in the defeat that leaves Celtic eight points off first place. While left-footed, some were perplexed as to why Auston Trusty was not handed an opportunity. He was an unused sub and has featured for just 152 minutes across four outings this term, as the American is left frozen out of Rodgers’ plans, having signed from Sheffield United in a deal worth £6m last season. The boss has now defended Murray and explained why Trusty continues to be left out.

Why has Auston Trusty not been playing for Celtic?

Rodgers said on his inexperienced defender and ex Sheffield United man: “I think it's all about learning. When you're a young player, Dane's been in and around it now for a little while, he's played in some games for us and come into games. So if you want to play for Celtic, these are the challenges that you want to come and perform in, but listen, he's a good kid, he trains really, really well.

“We were looking for him to give us the balance. He won some great headers, some really good moments. It was just unfortunate how he started the game. But he kept going, showed his mentality, and he'll learn from the mistakes.

“He's left-footed (Trusty). The balance of the centre-halves works better for me when we have the balance of a left-footer and a right-footer at centre-half. So, the price tag never comes into it. It's about what the team needs.

Brendan Rodgers on Hearts 3-1 Celtic

Rodgers added on the game: “I think the context of Sunday is obviously disappointing in the game and the result. But there are 29 games left, and if Hearts aren't at their best today, then of course, if we can find a consistent level of performance, then there's absolutely no doubt we can make up the points difference.

“Hearts have made a good start, a really good start in terms of points. Our issues have been well-documented, but we're working very, very hard with limited time to work on the field to find the solutions. Sometimes we have to do it in the game, playing players. But we'll continue to work to do that. I think when you make a strong start, which they've done, they've obviously got one game a week, which is a big advantage.

“And of course, they'll feel that they can keep themselves up there. But it's so early. Win, lose or draw the game, we wouldn't have been getting carried away with anything. There are so many games, and we'll continue to focus on trying to maximise what we can get from the players.”