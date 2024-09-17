Celtic's Alistair Johnston looks dejected in a loss to Atletico Madrid last season. | (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chances of Celtic progress aren’t being rated that high in the Champions League.

Optimism is high in the stands ahead of a return to the Champions League - but some aren’t giving Celtic a sniff of much progress.

Slovan Bratislava are the challenge for Brendan Rodgers’ side this midweek in the newly-revamped league phase of the competition. The Hoops managed to grab a win against Feyenoord last season but it’s their only win in the last two tries at Europe’s top table.

Opta have made predictions with their algorithms over who they think will make the last 16, last eight, semi-final stage, final and winner. For Celtic, they are given a 21.5% chance of making the last 16 but hopes quickly slide after this, with quarter-final participation rated just 4.5%.

Then for the semi-final, it’s a 0.6% chances of making it and a mere 0.1% for making the final. Celtic aren’t even given a hope of winning the trophy, with their percentage rooted at 0 alongside eight other clubs in the 36-team tournament.

Captain Callum McGregor and his teammates will be keen to prove the doubters wrong and show they belong at this level. He told UEFA TV: "It's fresh, it's new and everybody will be playing in it for the first time.

“Obviously I think your seeding then helps as well. Coming from pot 3 you are then playing against teams of a rough kind of marker of where you think you should be at. We've got a home game to start the competition. It all points to a sort of positive beginning of the campaign. On the night we have to do a lot right to make sure we maximise that."