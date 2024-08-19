Celtic can make transfer statement with one summer decision amid frenzied speculation

Celtic host Kilmarnock in the opening match of the new William Hill Scottish Premiership season on Sunday. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Matt O’Riley remains a highly sought-after target this summer.

Celtic have secured some key new signings this summer, including a permanent deal for Adam Idah after he impressed on loan last season. They have also watched some senior players leave the club, like Hyeon-gyu Oh and the retired Joe Hart.

There is still time left before the transfer window closes and the main topic of conversation doing the rounds remains the future of Matt O’Riley. Following his impressive 2023/24 season, which saw him contribute 19 goals and 18 assists in all competitions, a number of clubs have registered their interest in signing him this summer.

Atalanta and Brighton and Hove Albion have been the leading candidates in recent weeks and the latter has now tabled an official bid to Celtic for their star midfielder. The Hoops have already rejected five offers from Atalanta, including the latest of £21.5 million plus add-ons.

Deadline Day is fast approaching but there is still time for Celtic to agree on the right price for O’Riley, if they choose to cash in. If Brendan Rodgers and co manage to keep hold of the 23-year-old though, it will be a huge statement from Celtic.

That’s according to former Scotland international James McFadden, who has stressed the importance of keeping a player of O’Riley’s calibre at Celtic Park. The playmaker is part of the preferred midfield trio in Rodgers’ engine room, alongside Callum McGregor and Reo Hatate.

“If they get to the end of the window and he stays, what a statement that is,” McFadden told Open Goal. “If that midfield three stays fit, you’re not getting a better option than those three. You can get someone who can come in and help them and sometimes make a change, but if you keep the three of them you’ll not get someone who is going to come in and put them out of the team.”

The last bid the Hoops received from Atalanta may have soured their interest in signing O’Riley at all. A new report from Football Italia has claimed that the Serie A side have ‘lost patience’ in their pursuit after yet another bid fell short of what Celtic are looking for.