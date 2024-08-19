Rangers' Todd Cantwell warms up before a cinch Premiership match against Hearts | SNS Group

The playmaker hasn’t featured for the first-team since informing the club he wants to leave this summer

Wantaway Ibrox man Todd Cantwell has FAILED at Rangers but will be in “no rush to move on” due to his healthy wage packet, a BBC pundit has claimed.

The attacking midfielder begged Philippe Clement to leave the club last month and had a second transfer request granted by the Gers boss. The former Norwich City playmaker hasn’t been involved in any first-team matches since pre-season and with no bids lodged for the Englishman to date amid reported interest from Turkish side Trabzonspor, it has left a former Light Blues youth product ‘baffled’ at how he has conducted himself.

Cantwell had made it clear he wants to seek a “fresh challenge”, but SPFL journeyman Rory Loy has ridiculed the 26-year-old by suggesting he has proved a major disappointment during his time in Glasgow. He believes Clement should be making use of the player’s talents if Cantwell wants to put himself in the shop window until the club receive an offer that would convince them to sell.

Loy stated on BBC Sportsound: “One thing that baffled me when Clement came out and spoke about Cantwell, he said Todd Cantwell was honest with him and said he wanted a new challenge. I cannot for the life of me wrap my head around that. He's come up here, won one trophy, Celtic have dominated, he's been nowhere to be seen in Old Firm games.

“Callum McGregor gets the better of him every single time, he's running away from a challenge! What kind of new challenge is it you would like? And on top of that, if Clement wants to keep him, put him on the transfer list or however, but he's got to be professional and be available for selection.

“I know it's difficult for a manager to pick a player who's saying that, but Todd Cantwell has a contract, he's obliged to give his all to Rangers, he's got to go out there and he could earn a move with performances. He's rotting away in the reserves, earning a wage, he'll be in no rush to move if the right thing doesn't come up because he'll be on a healthy wage packet I'm sure.

“Philippe Clement's hands are tied, he's not picking him, not getting offers in, he's got a player sitting there who could make the team better that's saying he wants a new challenge, when he's completely failed at his current challenge. The whole situation is baffling.”