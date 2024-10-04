Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celtic’s European hammering left a former scout surprised.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Celtic hammering in Europe has left one of the club’s former scouts shocked after first-hand experience against Brendan Rodgers’ team.

John McGlynn is now manager of Falkirk and gave the Hoops a run for their money in a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final tie last month, going down 5-2 but leading for decent portions of the match. McGlynn was hired as a first team scout at Celtic in 2015 and worked in the recruitment department until 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was surprised to see Borussia Dortmund dish out a 7-1 pasting to his former side in the Champions League this week. Providing his take on the game, he reckons errors only had one outcome at Europe’s top table, but expects Celtic to respond well this weekend vs Ross County.

McGlynn told the Falkirk Herald: “Celtic went into the Dortmund game in great form. They had played really, really well all season. Through pre-season they beat Chelsea and Man City and had beaten everyone domestically. Yes we put up a good show against Celtic recently but then they go out and score six against St Johnstone.

"So I think everyone thought Celtic were ready for playing Dortmund. But they made errors and no matter who you are if you make errors you get punished at the higher level. Unfortunately Celtic continued to make errors and they have openly said it hurt them, of course it did.

"Dortmund were Champions League finalists. You are going up against top dogs and unfortunately Celtic were severely punished. They are a very proud football club and it’s not a result they’ll look back at with any fondness. They will be licking their wounds but they’ll certainly probably come out fighting this weekend. That’s the way it works. You take it on the chin and you move on.”