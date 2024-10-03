'He fell for it' - Celtic favourite slams former Rangers man for 'stupid' antics

Scott Brown vs Alfredo Morelos. Cr. Getty Images | Getty Images

The former Rangers and Celtic pair had their differences

Ex-Celtic midfielder Scott Brown has said former Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was ‘stupid’ for falling for his antics back in the day. The pair used to have their tussles during derby games.

The Hoops’ former skipper was prone to wind up opposition players to try and get a reaction out of them. He left Celtic Park back in 2021.

He has now been reliving some of his Celtic days on the 'Let Me Be Frank' podcast with Frank McAvennie. Starting with his rivalry with El Hadji Diouf, he said: “That is probably the only booking I got that I didn't deserve. We had a go (at each other) right throughout that full season, but it was actually quite good banter. I liked somebody that gave me something back.

"It was the same with Morelos as well, but he fell for it that much...he was stupid to be fair. I was just sitting (does fishing rod motion) there saying 'thank you big man'; the amount of times I would get him sent off - it was just stupidity from him. The game gets you, the atmosphere, it does get you. It does get everybody because it's brilliant but some people fall into that."

Brown, who is now 39-years-old, joined Celtic back in 2007 after catching the eye with fellow Scottish Premiership outfit Hibs. He went on to play 619 games for the Hoops in all competitions and scored 46 goals before leaving for Aberdeen.

The Dunfermline-born man went on to win the league title on 10 occasions. He also got his hands on the Scottish Cup and League Cup six times each.

He hung up his boots in 2022 and has since delved into the managerial world. Brown worked at Fleetwood Town before getting the Ayr United job.

Ross County loanee Jay Henderson has tipped his boss to work in the top flight one day and has said: “I’m loving working with the gaffer (Brown). It’s a compliment to him and us that someone from a higher league was looking at him.

“I can speak for all the lads when I say I’m glad he and Steven (Whittaker) have stayed. It’s been great working under the manager since I came - he was a big reason for me coming here in the summer. He can definitely be a Premier League manager and it would be great if that was with us. You can tell by the player he was and the demands he sets that he’s just a winner. So I do think he will manage in the Premier League whether it be here or getting a crack somewhere else in future.”

As for Morelos, he parted ways with Rangers in 2023 after six years at Ibrox. He scored 124 goals in 269 games after joining from HJK in Finland.

The Colombian is now back in his native country on loan at Atlético Nacional and has chipped in with three goals in 10 games. His parent club is Santos in Brazil.