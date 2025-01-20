Celtic make profit after cashing in on Parkhead misfit as eight-word message sent after finalising £4.5m transfer exit

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson

Football reporter

Published 20th Jan 2025, 15:00 BST
The Hoops defender has completed a transfer exit, returning to South America on a permanent basis

Celtic misfit Alexandro Bernabei has sealed his permanent £4.5 million transfer exit - joining Brazilian side SC Internacional on a three-year deal after a successful loan spell last season.

The Argentinian defender, who joined the Hoops from Atletico Lanus in his homeland back in 2022, failed to nail down a regular starting place under both Ange Postecoglou and Brendan Rodgers. Off-field disciplinary issues also impacted his first-team minutes, with Bernabei struggling to lay a glove on first-choice left-back Greg Taylor during his time in Glasgow.

Reports in South America suggest the fee could potentially rise to £5m due to his impressive form, ensuring Celtic will make a profit on the 24-year-old they paid £3.75m for.

Bernabei took to his Instagram account to react to his move, which took place in the early hours of the morning. Posting a photo of him wearing the SC Internacional kit following the signing announcement on his story, he wrote: “Happy to belong to such a great club.”

An Internacional club statement confirmed: “Sports Club Internacional announces that it has concluded negotiations with Celtic Football Club for the permanent signing of left-back Alexandro Bernabei. The athlete, who stood out in the 2024 season, has signed a contract valid until December 2028.

“Bernabei arrived at Internacional in March 2024, on loan, and became a key player in the team, contributing to the team’s recovery in the second half of the year. In the Brazilian Championship, he played 23 matches, scored 3 goals and provided 6 assists, a performance that earned him the award for best left-back in the competition.

“With Bernabei staying, Internacional reaffirms its commitment to maintaining a solid base in the squad, betting on the continuity of key players and reinforcing the group specifically for the 2025 season. The Club’s strategy is to ensure a competitive team, which can achieve great results and provide much joy to the Colorado fans this season.”

A short Celtic statement read: “Alexandro Bernabei has joined @SCInternacional on a permanent transfer. Best of luck, Alexandro!”

