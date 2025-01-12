Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Chelsea star has been told he has little future and Celtic are linked with a transfer switch.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has made the future of a reported Celtic target abundantly straight.

The Blues coasted by Morecambe in the FA Cup on Friday but despite facing lower league opposition, Carney Chukwuemeka was nowhere to be seen. Celtic have been linked with an abundance of players this transfer window and the man Chelsea signed from Aston Villa is one of them.

Brendan Rodgers has a clutch of impressive midfield options at his disposal currently, with captain Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate, Arne Engels, Paulo Bernardo and Luke McCowan amongst them. But the Chelsea figure is set to be available this month after Maresca’s address.

Speaking ahead of the game with Morecambe, the Stamford Bridge gaffer lumped the midfielder and Ben Chillwell into the boat of players unlikely not to get playing in blue while he is in charge. He said: “Carney won’t be included [against Morecambe].

“More or less the decision is like Ben Chilwell and Cesare Casadei. Cesare, probably Chilwell and Carney, they are the same situation. It’s something that I said at the beginning that Carney is a good player.

“But we have so many midfield players that he will struggle to get minutes with us. Probably for him the best solution is to go and get minutes. So he won’t be involved in our game.”

The Hoops are yet to make a transfer move of their own in the January window. Stephen Welsh has departed the defensive department for a loan to Belgium at Mechelen and midfielder Odin Thiago Holm could make a loan switch to America at LAFC. Alexandro Bernabei is poised to make his loan to Internacional permanent.