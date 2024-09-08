Celtic players form a team huddle prior to their Champions League match against SS Lazio | Getty Images

A former England international reckons the Hoops are capable of advancing straight into the last-16

Celtic have a "real chance" of qualifying for the Champions League top eight due to their favourable home fixtures, claims former England international Paul Robinson.

The Hoops were handed an eye-catching draw and will come up against RB Leipzig (H), Dortmund (A), Atalanta (A), Club Brugge (H), Young Boys (H), Dinamo Zagreb (A), Slovan Bratislava (H) and Aston Villa (A). Brendan Rodgers is eyeing more improvement on the European stage, with the Parkhead club needing to finish inside the top 24 of the 36-team table under the new format to continue their participation in the competition.

Anywhere between ninth and 24th would ensure Celtic of a spot in the play-off round, but pundit Robinson believes the reigning Premiership champions could be an “outside bet” to end up in the top eight and secure a direct route straight into the last-16.

Speaking to Football Insider, the ex-Tottenham and Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper said: “I think they’ve got a real chance do Celtic. I’m looking at their fixtures, at home to RB Leipzig which we know is going to be tough, but we all know what Celtic Park is like, it’s incredible.

“They’re at home to Club Brugge, in a one-off game you’d fancy Celtic, they’re at home to Young Boys, and at home to Slovan Bratislava. If they pick up maximum points at home and a couple of points on the road, it could be interesting for Celtic, they might be an outside bet to finish in the top eight.

“Outside bet I’m saying, not definite, but if you look at the other games, there a lot of big teams that can hurt each other. Celtic’s progression in the Champions League is going to rely on their home form, looking at their first four fixtures, they’ve got a real chance.”

Former Manchester United defender and Champions League winner Wes Brown was also in agreement as he assessed Celtic’s chances in Europe’s elite tournament. He said: “The new format can help Celtic having struggled to reach the knockout stages in the past. Having more games can help them find their feet, as well as having teams down to 16th getting into the playoffs. For all the managers it’s going to be tough balancing the games, there may be chances to bring in younger players if you only need to win three or four of the eight games. I think all teams are going to have to work it out as they go along.”