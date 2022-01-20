The 21-year-old becomes Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou’s fifth January addition

The 21-year-old becomes Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou’s fifth addition of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi, Reo Hatate and Johnny Kenny.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O’Riley started his career at Fulham, progressing through the club’s youth academy and making his first-team debut in August 2017 at the age of just 16.

The Englishman joined MK Dons last January and has made 52 appearances for the English League One club, scoring nine times.

Seven of those goals came this season, with the former England youth international also providing five assists during an impressive first half of the campaign.

O’Riley was pictured arriving at Parkhead earlier today to complete the paperwork and he has penned a contract until the summer of 2026. He will wear the number 33 shirt.

After missing out on signing target Riley McGree last week, Celtic boss Postecoglou has moved quickly to capture of the highly-rated central midfielder.

Speaking about his latest addition, Postecoglou said: “We’re delighted to get Matt into the club.

“He’s someone who should fit in well with the group we have here, both from on the field and also the kind of person he is.