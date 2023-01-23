The Croatian defender delivered an emotional farewell message to Celtic fans on his Instagram account

Celtic have confirmed the sale of Josip Juranovic after the full-back completed a £10million move to ambitious Bundesliga side Union Berlin.

The Croatian international has joined the German outfit for a transfer fee reported to be in the region of £7.5m plus add-ons following heated speculation about his future after failing to agree a new Parkhead contract.

A host of top European clubs including Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea were among those credited with an interest in the 27-year-old after helping his country reach the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar last year.

Union, who currently sit third in Germany’s top-flight after a 3-1 victory over Hoffenheim, have now won the race for his signature after the Hoops decided to cash in on one of their biggest assets.

Signed by Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou for just £2.5m from Polish side Legia Warsaw in the summer of 2021, Juranovic has been one of the club’s strongest performers and was an integral part of the Hoops squad that clinched a domestic League and League Cup double last season.

A club statement read: “Josip Juranovic has joined the German Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin. The full-back joined Celtic from Legia Warsaw in August, 2021 before making his debut the same month. That was the first of 52 games, five of those from the bench, scoring six goals in the process while with the club.

“The Croatian defender has moved to the German club having won both the league title and the League Cup in his first season with the Hoops and he followed that up by reaching the Qatar World Cup semi-final with his national side where they lost to eventual winners, Argentina. Everyone at the club wishes Josip all the best in his future career.”

Director of professional football Oliver Ruhnert said: “With his pace, his experience and his ability, Josip is a great fit for us. We are convinced that in him we have signed a player who will quickly be of great help, and we are happy to have him.”

Commenting on the move, Juranovic insists he couldn’t turn down an opportunity to play in Germany, He said: “The transfer to Union fulfils my drea of being able to play in one of the best football leagues in the world. The Bundesliga is intense and robust, which suits my game. I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans at the Alte Försterei soon. In Berlin, I want to improve even more and take the next step in my career.”

The defender took to social media to deliver an emotional farewell message to the Celtic fans. He posted a series of images on his Instagram account of his favourite moments in a Hoops jersey, Juranovic wrote: “What can I say... what a memorable 18 months.

“My family and I will always remember every part of that journey. Thank you for making this a special time for us. Sharing the dressing room with so many amazing teammates in this short period of time was an unforgettable experience!

“It was my pleasure working with manager, coaches and staff members. Big thanks to the fans. Each and every one of you made me feel special. Fireball will be always close to my heart! Glasgow will always be GREEN AND WHITE! Once a CELT, always a CELT.”