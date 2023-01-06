The Hoops are ready to cash in on the World Cup star this month as the race to sign him heats up

Celtic have received their first “concrete offer” from La Liga outfit Espanyol for defender Josip Juranovic, according to a report.

The Spanish side are understood to have made the first move and submitted a bid for the sought after Croatian international, who has previously been linked with a number of top European clubs including Chelsea, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

The right-back - expected to depart the Scottish champions this month despite being under contract until 2027 - is also attracting strong interest from Serie A minnows A.C. Monza who have made Juranovic their main January transfer target.

Celtic's Josip Juranovic is reportedly wanted by Monza. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Italian media outlet Tuttomercato claim Espanyol, who currently sit in 16th spot in La Liga, are leading the race to secure the 27-year-old’s signature and have tabled a notable opening bid as they look to scare off any potential suitors.

However, the report suggests that Monza are also in the running and will not go down without a fight. Raffaele Palladino’s side are prepared to “step up the pressure” with an offer of their own but are only willing to sign him on a loan deal until the end of the season.

As part of their package, Monza officials will include an obligation buy-out clause at around £6.2million to land Juranovic on a permament basis in the summer, but it seems unlikely Celtic will agree to a low offer.

It is believed the Hoops are holding out for a big-money offer as the race to sign Juranovic continues to heat up and manager Ange Postecoglou recently admitted the club are in no rush to sell him.

Espanyol have been long-term admirers of the player and were linked with a move during the World Cup break last month. It’s unclear how much their opening bid is worth.

Meanwhile, Celtic youngster Johnny Kenny has returned to the League of Ireland after joining Shamrock Rovers on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old striker, who arrived at Parkhead in January last year from Sligo Rovers, spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Queen’s Park, where he failed to score in 12 appearances.

The talented teenager will be tasked with helping the Tallaght club in their title defence and will come up against his old club in their first game of the season on February 18.

Commenting on his move back across the water, Kenny said: “It’s massive for me because I really need a jumpstart to get back to what I was at Sligo. That was big for me. A lot of players Stephen (Bradley, manager) has brought in have gone to the UK. That’s what I think I need.

