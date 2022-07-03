Celtic confirm release of new home kit that takes inspiration from the past

Ange Postecoglou’s latest signings were paraded in last season’s home kit earlier this week - but it hasn’t taken long for details of a new strip to be released.

Designs from the 1980s and 1990s have proved to be the inspiration behind Celtic’s new home kit.

The reigning Scottish Premier League champions confirmed the details of the kit Ange Postecoglou’s side will wear when they get their title defence underway with a home game against Aberdeen later this month.

A statement released on the club website read: “Celtic described it as: "Continuing the retro theme and drawing inspiration from the success of seasons past, the new adidas X Celtic 2022/23 Home Kit gives a nod to both the '88 and '97 hoops in it's detail, with subtle pattern within the green hoops.

“The fresh new Celtic FC 22/23 Mens Home Shirt also features a grey star above the Celtic crest which sits proudly on the chest, with matching classic adidas three-stripe detailing to the shoulders.

“Pick up the matching shorts and socks to complete the home kit."

Celtic supporters were kept in the dark over what their side would wear next season after new signings Jota and Alexandro Bernabei were shown wearing last season’s design when they were unveiled at Celtic Park earlier this week.

But the scramble for the new home kit will now begin after details of the new design were confirmed on Saturday.