The 21-year-old has been offered advice by new Hoops team mate and fellow countryman Oh Hyeon-gyu after bidding a tearful farewell to Gangwon.

The Scottish champions agreed a £2.1million deal for the Gangwon star at the weekend, with the 21-year-old now waiting to complete his medical and visa formalities ahead of finalising a transfer.

Yang made an emotional farewell as he watched his current employers face K-League 1 rivals FC Seoul from the stands before becoming tearful as he waved goodbye to supporters.

Gangwon FC have confirmed the transfer of winger Yang Hyun-jun to Celtic.

Speaking in an interview with South Korean outlet Best Eleven, the attacker detailed his conversation with compatriot and current Hoops frontman Oh ahead of his imminent link-up with the squad on their pre-season tour of Japan.

“I called two days ago,” Yang stated. “He (Oh) is also in contact on a regular basis. During the phone call, I asked what life was like. First of all, he told me that I should never be ignored. He said that my team-mates would recognise me if I came out strong.

Hyun-jun will become Brendan Rodgers’ third summer addition after Norwegian midfielder Odin Thiago Holm and Australian wideman Marco Tilio and claims he has already restarted English lessons while expressing gratitude for the support he received during his time at Gangwon.

“It’s strange,” Yang added. “I am excited about a new challenge, but I’m sorry to the fans because I’m not leaving after the season. But I will never forget what happened here. Thanks to you (fans), I was motivated.”

Potential to become ‘world class’

According to Gangwon president Kim Byung-ji, the winger could emulate another South Korean icon, Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-Min. He admitted: “I hope Yang will continue to grow. He could easily become a world class player like Son Heung-Min. He was a mainstay for our team and was an inspiration. I look forward to watchim him produce brilliant performances for Celtic in the future.