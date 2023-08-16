The 23-year-old centre-back joins the Scottish champions for a fee of around £3million from the Swedish club.

Celtic have announced the signing of Swedish defender Gustaf Lagerbielke from Allsvenskan side IF Elfsborg on a five-year-deal, subject to international clearance.

The 23-year-old centre-back, who has spent his career to date playing in his homeland, has made 16 league appearances this season, making his final start for the club during Sunday’s narrow defeat to Hammarby.

Lagerbielke won his first cap for the Sweden National Team during an international friendly against Iceland in January and will add further defensive reinforcements to Brendan Rodgers’ side after completing his £3million move.

The Hoops manager, who also recruited Polish central defender Maik Nawrocki from Legia Warsaw earlier this summer, had set his sights on bolstering that area of his squad following Carl Starfelt’s recent departure for La Liga outfit Celta Vigo.

Lagerbielke’s signing was confirmed following a teaser message sent to fans from ex-Celtic full-back Mikael Lustig. He will wear the number four shirt and becomes the latest in a long list of Swedish players to have pulled on the green and white jersey, following in the footsteps of club legend Henrik Larsson, Johan Mjallby, Magnus Hedman, Daniel Majstorović, John Guidetti and Freddie Ljungberg.

Commenting on his move to Parkhead, Lagerbielke told the Celtic official website: “It feels really good, and I’m really excited and proud to be here. The first thing you think of when you hear the name ‘Celtic’ is obviously the fans, this stadium and the atmosphere the fans create here. And also, all the good players who have played here and who are playing here now, so I’m really excited to play with them and hopefully win a lot of games and titles.”

Lagerbielke becomes Rodgers’ sixth signing of the summer, joining Marco Tilio, Odin Thiago Holm, Hyeokkyu Kwon, Hyunjun Yang and Maik Nawrocki in Glasgow’s East End.