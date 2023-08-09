The centre-back could be heading to Celtic Park in the coming days if a deal is agreed with IF Elfsborg.

Gustaf Lagerbielke has shot to prominence in Sweden after making his full international debut and has previously been tracked by Ajax and Royal Antwerp - so it’s easy to see why Celtic have expressed an interest in signing him.

The 23-year-old central defender, who plies his trade for IF Elfsborg in the Allsvenskan, has been the subject of a £3million bid from the Hoops as Brendan Rodgers eyes a long-term replacement for Celta Vigo-bound Carl Starfelt.

Currently one of the hottest young prospects in Scandinavia, Lagerbielke’s former assistant manager at previous club Västerås SK, Kalle Karlsson reckons he could shine in Scottish football having witnessed first-hand his rapid rise up the footballing ladder in recent years.

Viewed as a Sweden National Team regular of the future, Karlsson reckons Lagerbielke would handle the step up at Parkhead in his stride if a deal can be reached between the two clubs.

What has been said about his future?

Karlsson has provided the lowdown on what Celtic fans can expect from the player if the managed to secure his services. Commenting on being linked with a move to Celtic yesterday, Lagerbielke replied: “It’s an honour.”

Speaking to the Scottish Sun, Karlsson said: “Gustaf is a ‘top ten’ person. He is one of the best characters I’ve ever encountered. He is down to earth, a leader, is likeable in the dressing room and has a fantastic mentality. He is also a top professional. He trains well and does exactly what the manager asks every time. Whatever is thrown at him, he will handle it.

“Gustaf has worked so hard to get to where he is in football, and he has all the qualities to go far in the game. He is strong, quick and very comfortable on the ball. His passing is excellent also. It was a pleasure to work with him and we have stayed in touch. He is the kind of person you only want the best for. He was outstanding for us at Vasteras.

“It would be nice to see him at Celtic, because our club colours and kit are exactly the same. i know the Vasteras supporters have a soft spot for Celtic for this reason, so maybe it would be fate. Gustaf is such a good person and I know his career will keep progressing.

“I have known about Gustaf from even before we worked together at Vasteras. I followed his career from a young age, and then he left AIK to join Sollentuna in the lower leagues. In his second season there, he developed a lot and became a better player. We looked closely at him at that time and we didn’t hesitate to sign him for the start of the 2021 season.

“We saw his game intelligence, how good he was in duels and that he was able to play line-breaking passes with both feet. You don’t see that ability in many players at that level and we knew he could play for us.

“I immediately realised that he is a down-to-earth person. In the first training session, he was outstanding and just didn’t look back. We had three experienced central defenders and he started the season on the bench, but then he got in the team and didn’t come out of it.

“Gustaf took his chance and it was very impressive to watch him progress. I knew Gustaf was a big talent, but I am a bit surprised at how quickly he has emerged as one of the best players in the Allsvenskan. It’s been a very fast rise, and now he is wanted by clubs like Celtic.”

Celtic have a history of signing Swedish players

Fans have seen a number of top Swedish players join the club and impress in Scotland over the years. The likes of Henrik Larsson, Mikael Lustig, Daniel Majstorović and Johan Mjällby have all pulled on the green and white hooped jersey to varying degress of success.

Karlsson added: “I haven’t watched Celtic recently, but I know all about the club from the days of Henrik Larsson. A lot of Swedish players have had success there and Mikael Lustig actually comes to some Vasteras games as he lives nearby.