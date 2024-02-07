Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed his Celtic starting XI to face Hibs this evening.

The Irishman is looking for a response after a 1-1 draw with Aberdeen on Saturday. Rangers' win over the Dons means Celtic are level on points with their rivals, who have a game in hand.

He has made plenty of changes to the side that took on the Pittodrie club. In come Stephen Welsh, Nicolas Kuhn, Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah while out go Maik Nawrocki, Liel Abada, Luis Palma and Kyogo.

Rodgers said pre-game of the Hibs challenge: "We’ve won six of our last seven games and drawn one, and I know the rules up here in Glasgow and how it works, but the key is, you just stay calm.

"The expectation is one of the huge things here at Celtic, whether you’re a player or a manager. There are not too many teams around Europe where you’ll have four points out of six and it’s crisis mode.

"But I always think when it can feel like that, then that’s the catalyst where you can continually improve. I’ve been around long enough and I understand the nature of how it works here, but my focus is really with the team and making sure that we can continually improve. "We’ve analysed the last game and where we can be better and we look forward to that and not dwell on the mistakes that we make in the game, but look forward to the future and playing against a good team, and hopefully we can put in a good performance.”

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of this evening's Scottish Premiership clash in Leith...

Hibs starting XI (4-4-2)

Marshall, Miller, Fish, Levitt, Youan, Vente, Boyle, Newell, Obita, Triantis, Moriah Welsh.

And the bench...

Wollacott, Mayenda, Amos, Stevenson, Myziane, Le Fondre, Jair, Molotnikov, Megwa.

Celtic starting XI (4-3-3)

Hart, Johnston, Welsh, Scales, Bernabei, McGregor, O'Riley, Bernardo, Kuhn, Maeda.

And the bench...